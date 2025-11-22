Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $284,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $537,477.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,068.53. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,728 shares of company stock worth $4,548,811. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $34.86 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $893.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.