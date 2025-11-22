Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA $BSBR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Banco Santander Brasil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Several brokerages have commented on BSBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

