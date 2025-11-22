Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank raised its position in Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $441.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $408.42 and a 1-year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

