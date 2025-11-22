Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 72,586 Shares of Prothena Corporation plc $PRTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,586 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in Prothena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 332,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Prothena Corporation plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.09.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

