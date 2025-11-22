Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $260,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,463 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 288.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.