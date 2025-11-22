7,047 Shares in First Merchants Corporation $FRME Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $24,523,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 299,092 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $5,303,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
First Merchants Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.04%.The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
