Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Howard Hughes by 910.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 25,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HHH. Zacks Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $90.27.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $87,538.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,757.16. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

