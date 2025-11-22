Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,445 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF $PBJ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $44.19 on Friday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.