Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 1,121.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 140.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AZZ by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $102.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

