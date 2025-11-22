Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 388,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 593.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 324,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 277,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 216,114 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,966,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $790.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

