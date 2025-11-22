Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Value ETF $TVAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,234,000.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. T. Rowe Price Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

