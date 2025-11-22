PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,817,000 after purchasing an additional 619,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 660,837 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,222,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 997,337 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 1,772,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 897,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

