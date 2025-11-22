Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,702 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF $SVAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SVAL stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

