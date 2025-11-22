Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,131 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $24.89 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dorian LPG Increases Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,067.20. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

