Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,514 Shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF $LOWV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOWV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 922,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,120,000.

LOWV opened at $77.04 on Friday. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92.

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research.

