Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

