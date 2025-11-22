Head to Head Review: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60% Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $41.28 million 6.90 -$25.81 million ($1.30) -25.55 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.00 -$81.66 million ($0.11) 0.00

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Acutus Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

