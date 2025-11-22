Contrasting Eightco (OCTO) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eightco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64% Eightco Competitors -401.64% -643.41% -15.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.87 million $710,000.00 -1.03 Eightco Competitors $1.40 billion $24.56 million 2.43

Risk and Volatility

Eightco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eightco. Eightco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Eightco has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco’s competitors have a beta of -15.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eightco competitors beat Eightco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.