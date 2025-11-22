Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $83.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.5625.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

