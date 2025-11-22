Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $220.29

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.2941.
NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
NTRA opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $235.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.75.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
