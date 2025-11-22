Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $15.47

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.4667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.