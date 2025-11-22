Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Target Price at $82.36

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.4242.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYZ. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:XYZ opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,441.56. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Block by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,721,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $627,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

