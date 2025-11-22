CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 28.9% After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) traded up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. 12,959,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon increased their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £777.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.53.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

