Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $225.77

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.7692.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 132.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

