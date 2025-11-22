Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $282.14

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.1429.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $556,192,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 580,885 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

