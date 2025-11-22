Brokerages Set Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $103.06

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.7222.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

