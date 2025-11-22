Insider Buying: Unilever (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £71,902.60 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Yujnovich acquired 1,610 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,466 per share, for a total transaction of £71,902.60.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,585 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,311 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,531.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,565.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 4,488.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.