Insider Buying: ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £150.

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 67 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 per share, for a total transaction of £149.41.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 81 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 per share, with a total value of £148.23.

ActiveOps Trading Down 1.3%

LON AOM opened at GBX 235.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. ActiveOps Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 261.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 280 to GBX 355 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ActiveOps currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

