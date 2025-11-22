Brokerages Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $79.57

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Atkore from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). Atkore had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently -253.85%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,514.25. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

