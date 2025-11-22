Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$216.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.30.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$220.80 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$221.00. The company has a market cap of C$21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.55.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

