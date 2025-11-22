RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.61.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE REI.UN opened at C$18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.46 and a 1-year high of C$20.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.17 million during the quarter. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.