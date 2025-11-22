Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Receives $53.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.8571.

EXOD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Singular Research upgraded Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Exodus Movement Trading Up 3.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXOD. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Exodus Movement by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 336,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Exodus Movement by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Exodus Movement by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

