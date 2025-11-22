Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $262.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.95.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.