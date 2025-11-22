Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Primerica Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of Primerica stock opened at $262.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.95.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRI
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Recommended Stories
