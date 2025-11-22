Brokerages Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target at $3.88

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.8750.

LUCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

