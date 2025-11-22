Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRTAF
Freenet Stock Performance
About Freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freenet
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.