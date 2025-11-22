Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Freenet has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

