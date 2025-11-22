Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 172,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Noram Lithium Stock Up 4.5%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -1.04.
About Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.
