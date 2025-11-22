WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.08 and last traded at $53.21. Approximately 11,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 32,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 675.9% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.