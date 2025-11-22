Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.87 and last traded at €1.91. Approximately 589,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.98.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

