Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €42.40 and last traded at €42.50. Approximately 35,648 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.35.

Fielmann Group Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.16.

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.