Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,900% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Westbury Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.