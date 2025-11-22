Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director Muneer Satter acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,306,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,690,987.52. This trade represents a 4.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Annexon stock remained flat at $4.27 on Friday. 3,830,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $510.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Annexon by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,638,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,584,566 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Annexon by 155.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 34.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

