Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) fell 13.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ithaca Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.70.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

