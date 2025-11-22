Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Acquires 797,486 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 797,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,443,019.26. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 393,382 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $10,676,387.48.

STAA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 2,018,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,158. STAAR Surgical Company has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $561,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

