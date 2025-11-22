Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €16.66 and last traded at €17.04. Approximately 678,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.17.

Aixtron Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.15.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

