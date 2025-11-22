MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €347.70 and last traded at €353.30. 144,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €356.70.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €372.98 and a 200-day moving average of €367.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Further Reading

