Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 120,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. ATB Capital upgraded Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

