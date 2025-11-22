Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 120,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Several brokerages have commented on QST. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. ATB Capital upgraded Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

