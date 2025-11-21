JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.45 and last traded at $303.4580. 5,500,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,354,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.