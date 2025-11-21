Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.54 and last traded at $56.6950. Approximately 4,400,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,536,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $22,252,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5,343.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

