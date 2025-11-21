Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Nancy Grygiel Sells 3,139 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Nancy Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,956. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amgen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amgen by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.90.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

